How to use fuller’s earth with yogurt for skin care

Fuller's earth and yogurt, both are staple ingredients which come with a host of benefits that can completely transform the appearance of your skin.
Both, fuller's earth and yogurt, are replete with powerful antioxidants and skin-rejuvenating agents. These properties combined together can protect your skin from free radicals and help it combat signs of ageing.
That is why, the combination of these two traditional remedies has been used since ages to treat unsightly skin conditions and prevent them from recurring again.
However, there is more than one way of using the combination of fuller's earth. So, today at Boldsky, we have curated a list of different ways in which you can use fuller's earth with yogurt for skin care.
All the following ways are considered to be highly beneficial in improving the texture of your skin and treating unsightly conditions. From skin tightening to banishing blackheads, the following blends can effectively cater to all your skin care needs.
So, pamper your skin with the following combinations and help it become healthy and gorgeous. Take a look at them here.
Note: Perform a skin patch test before trying any of the following combinations.
1. Use Fuller’s Earth With Yogurt
Mix a teaspoon of fuller's earth with a tablespoon of yogurt. Apply this mask on your face and leave it on for 10 minutes before cleaning it off. Once a week, try using the combination of fuller's earth and yogurt to get a brighter complexion.
2. Use Fuller’s Earth With Yogurt And Lemon Juice
Mix a teaspoon of each, fuller's earth and lemon juice with a tablespoon of yogurt. Gently apply the prepared paste all over your face and neck. This particular way of using fuller's earth and yogurt combination is considered effective in treating tanned skin.
3. Use Fuller’s Earth With Yogurt And Aloe Vera Gel
Simply make a homemade mask by mixing 1 teaspoon of each, fuller's earth, yogurt and aloe vera gel. Then smear it all over your face and let it dry for 10 minutes before cleaning it off. Use the amazing combination of fuller's earth and yogurt in this particular way to soothe irritated skin.
4. Use Fuller’s Earth With Yogurt And Turmeric Powder
Mix a teaspoon of fuller's earth with half a teaspoon of turmeric powder and a tablespoon of yogurt. Gently apply the paste all over your face and neck. This specific combination is known to work wonders on acne-prone skin.
5. Use Fuller’s Earth With Yogurt And Tomato Pulp
Mix a teaspoon of each, fuller's earth and tomato pulp, with a tablespoon of yogurt. Gently smear the paste all over your face and let it dry for 15 minutes before cleaning with water. This particular combination can be applied once a week to get rid of clogged pores.
6. Use Fuller’s Earth With Yogurt And Sandalwood Powder
Simply mix a teaspoon of both, fuller's earth and sandalwood powder, with a tablespoon of yogurt. Apply the resulting mix on your face and neck; and wash it off with tepid water after 15 minutes. This combination can help your skin get a radiant glow.
7. Use Fuller’s Earth With Yogurt And Lavender Essential Oil
Put a tablespoon of yogurt and a teaspoon of fuller's earth in a bowl and add 3-4 drops of lavender essential oil to it. Mix and apply all over your face and neck. Using this combination on a monthly basis can help tighten your skin.
8. Use Fuller’s Earth With Yogurt And Rose Water
Just mix a teaspoon of each, fuller's earth and rose water with a tablespoon of fresh yogurt. Apply the prepared paste on your face and neck. Rinse it off after 15 minutes. Treat your skin with this combination to make it soft and supple.
9. Use Fuller’s Earth With Yogurt And Egg White
Take a teaspoon of fuller's earth and mix it with an egg white and 1 tablespoon of yogurt. Gently massage this mask onto your face and let it stay there for 10 minutes before cleaning it off with tepid water. This particular combination can banish blackheads from your skin.
10. Use Fuller's Earth With Yogurt and Potato Juice
Mix a teaspoon of each, fuller's earth and potato juice, with a tablespoon of yogurt. Apply the resulting mix all over your face and neck and let it stay there for 10 minutes before cleaning it off. This combination can effectively prevent the signs of ageing such as wrinkles, fine lines, etc.