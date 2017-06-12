Homemade essential oil face masks for oily skin

Essential oils are often touted to be effective for dealing with unsightly woes that people with oily skin have to experience every now and then.
This is mainly because, compounds present in certain essential oils can regulate sebum production in your skin, unclog the pores and prevent acne and blemish breakouts. Enriched with antibacterial properties and antioxidants, essential oils can help your oily skin in various ways.
Moreover, there are a plenty of ways by which you can use essential oils to treat your oily skin. In order to get the best results, it is always better to mix essential oils with other traditional remedies to whisk up homemade face masks.
So, today at Boldsky, we have curated twice-a-month homemade face masks to get rid of oiliness and prevent unsightly breakouts to pamper your greasy skin.
Note: Perform a skin patch test before applying a mask on your face.
1. Face Mask With Tea Tree Essential Oil And Oatmeal
Mix a tablespoon of oatmeal with 3 drops of the above-stated essential oil and a teaspoon of rose water. Gently apply this homemade face mask and keep it on for 10 minutes before washing it off. Prevent your skin from getting oily by using this essential oil mask on a monthly basis.
2. Face Mask With Cedarwood Essential Oil And Tomato Pulp
Mix 2-3 drops of cedarwood essential oil with a tablespoon of extracted tomato pulp. Gently apply the mask all over your face and allow it to stay there for 10 minutes. Then, use lukewarm water to wash it off. This treatment can be tried twice a month for dealing with oily skin.
3. Face Mask With Rosemary Essential Oil, Baking Soda And Lemon Juice
Mix 3 drops of rosemary essential oil with half a teaspoon of baking soda, 1 teaspoon of lemon juice and 4 drops of rose water. Then, gently apply the mask all over your face and let it stay there for 10 minutes before cleansing with lukewarm water. Twice a month use this mask to get rid of the oiliness from your skin.
4. Face Mask With Lemon Essential Oil And Bentonite Clay
Mix a teaspoon of bentonite clay with 2-3 drops of lemon essential oil and half a teaspoon of distilled water. Apply this homemade mask all over your face and neck. Let it stay on for 10 minutes before wiping it off with a washcloth. This essential oil face mask can prevent your skin from getting too greasy.
5. Face Mask With Geranium Essential Oil And Egg White
Mix an egg white with 2-3 drops of geranium essential oil and apply the resulting mask on your face and neck. Leave it there for 10 minutes. Then, use lukewarm water to wash it off. Try this mask twice a month to prevent your skin from getting oily.
6. Face Mask With Aloe Vera Essential Oil And Fuller’s Earth
Take a teaspoon of fuller's earth and mix it with 2-3 drops of aloe vera essential oil. Stir these traditional remedies to prepare the homemade face mask. Then, gently apply it all over your face and neck. Leave it on for 10 minutes before cleaning with water. This mask can be used twice a month to treat oily skin.
7. Face Mask With Ylang Ylang Essential Oil And Gram Flour
Mix a teaspoon of each, gram flour and rose water, with 2 drops of ylang ylang essential oil. Gently apply this homemade mask on your face and neck. After 10 minutes, wash it off with lukewarm water. Treat your oily skin with this amazing mask on a monthly basis to keep it oil free.
8. Face Mask With Jojoba Essential Oil And Sandalwood Powder
Mix a teaspoon of each, sandalwood powder and rose water, with 2-3 drops of jojoba essential oil. Then, gently apply the mask on your face. After keeping the mask on for 10 minutes, use lukewarm water to wash your face. Twice a month, try this at-home treatment for getting rid of oiliness from your skin.
9. Face Mask With Lavender Essential Oil And Aloe Vera Gel
Scoop out a tablespoon of gel from an aloe vera plant and mix it with 2-3 drops of lavender essential oil. Then gently apply the mask to your face. Leave it on for 10 minutes before wiping off the mask with a wet washcloth. Twice a month, try this treatment for absorbing excess oil from your skin.