Homemade essential oil face masks for oily skin

Essential oils are often touted to be effective for dealing with unsightly woes that people with oily skin have to experience every now and then.

This is mainly because, compounds present in certain essential oils can regulate sebum production in your skin, unclog the pores and prevent acne and blemish breakouts. Enriched with antibacterial properties and antioxidants, essential oils can help your oily skin in various ways.

Moreover, there are a plenty of ways by which you can use essential oils to treat your oily skin. In order to get the best results, it is always better to mix essential oils with other traditional remedies to whisk up homemade face masks.

So, today at Boldsky, we have curated twice-a-month homemade face masks to get rid of oiliness and prevent unsightly breakouts to pamper your greasy skin.

Take a look at them here.

Note: Perform a skin patch test before applying a mask on your face.