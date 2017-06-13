Homemade Collagen-boosting Face Masks You Should Try

Collagen is an essential protein that helps your skin to stay healthy. Your skin's elasticity, its firmness, etc., is determined by the level of collagen in your skin. Certain collagen-boosting face masks can do the trick and to find out about these, continue reading.

Unfortunately, collagen production in your skin starts to decrease after a certain age. That is when, your skin starts to become loose and develops signs of ageing such as wrinkles, fine lines, etc.

There are ways to boost collagen production in your skin. You can either consume supplements or incorporate collagen-strengthening skin care practices in your beauty routine. We highly suggest the latter, as it is easier and safer compared to consuming supplements.

To make things easier for you, today we have curated a list of face masks that can help stimulate collagen production in your skin. All the ingredients used in these homemade face masks to boost collagen are replete with essential nutrients, proteins and vitamin C that can prove to be remarkably effective in increasing the collagen production in your skin.

So, pamper your skin with these homemade face masks to boost collagen and help it stay healthy and youthful.