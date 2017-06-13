Homemade Collagen-boosting Face Masks You Should Try

Collagen is an essential protein that helps your skin to stay healthy. Your skin's elasticity, its firmness, etc., is determined by the level of collagen in your skin. Certain collagen-boosting face masks can do the trick and to find out about these, continue reading.
Unfortunately, collagen production in your skin starts to decrease after a certain age. That is when, your skin starts to become loose and develops signs of ageing such as wrinkles, fine lines, etc.
There are ways to boost collagen production in your skin. You can either consume supplements or incorporate collagen-strengthening skin care practices in your beauty routine. We highly suggest the latter, as it is easier and safer compared to consuming supplements.
To make things easier for you, today we have curated a list of face masks that can help stimulate collagen production in your skin. All the ingredients used in these homemade face masks to boost collagen are replete with essential nutrients, proteins and vitamin C that can prove to be remarkably effective in increasing the collagen production in your skin.
So, pamper your skin with these homemade face masks to boost collagen and help it stay healthy and youthful.
1. Homemade Face Mask With Grapes And Olive Oil
The combination of grapes and olive oil is known to have collagen-strengthening effect on your skin.
How To Prepare:
Crush a handful of grapes and mix it with a teaspoon of olive oil. Gently apply this homemade mask on your face and neck. Wash it off after 15 minutes.
2. Homemade Face Mask With Egg White And Lemon Juice
Both, egg white and lemon juice, are enriched with protein and collagen-boosting compounds that can help your skin reverse the clock.
How To Prepare:
Mix an egg white with a tablespoon of lemon juice and apply it all over your face and neck. Allow the mask to dry for 15 minutes before cleaning with lukewarm water.
3. Homemade Face Mask With Kiwi Pulp And Rose Water
High content of vitamin C in kiwi makes it an ideal remedy for boosting collagen production. And the best way to use it for skin care is by mixing it with rose water.
How To Prepare:
Take 2 teaspoons of kiwi pulp and mix it with a teaspoon of rose water. Gently apply the mask on your face and neck. Let it dry for 10 minutes before cleaning with lukewarm water.
4. Homemade Face Mask With Cocoa Powder And Milk Cream
Loaded with skin-benefiting protein, cocoa powder and milk cream combined together can help promote collagen production in your skin. This is one of the best collagen-boosting face masks you must try.
How To Prepare:
Mix a teaspoon of both, cocoa powder and milk cream . Apply it all over your face and neck. Leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water.
5. Homemade Face Mask With Cinnamon And Turmeric Powder
Cinnamon and turmeric powder are traditional remedies which when combined together can help promote collagen production in your skin.
How To Prepare:
Mix half a teaspoon of each, cinnamon powder and turmeric powder, with a tablespoon of rose water. Apply this homemade face mask to boost collagen and let it stay there for 15 minutes. Rinse it thoroughly with lukewarm water later.
6. Homemade Face Mask With Yogurt And Peach
The combination of peach and yogurt makes another excellent mask because they are both rich in protein and collagen-boosting vitamins.
How To Prepare:
Simply crush a handful of peaches and mix it with a teaspoon of yogurt. Gently apply the mask on your face and allow it to dry for 10 minutes before rinsing with tepid water.
7. Homemade Face Mask With Banana And Castor Oil
Packed with protein and essential vitamins, banana and castor oil together can help promote collagen production in your skin. Do make sure to try this easy collagen-boosting face mask.
How To Prepare:
Mash a ripe banana and mix it with 1 teaspoon of castor oil. Then, gently slather this homemade mask on your face and neck. Let it stay there for 10 minutes before cleaning with tepid water.
8. Homemade Face Mask With Aloe Vera Gel And Avocado
Like the other ingredients on the list, both avocado and aloe vera gel are great sources of antioxidants and proteins that combined together can boost collagen production.
How To Prepare:
Scoop out a tablespoon of aloe vera gel and mix it with a tablespoon of mashed avocado. Apply the mask on your face. After 10 minutes, clean it off.
9. Homemade Face Mask With Mango And Orange Juice
Fruits such as mango and orange juice are replete with vitamin C that can effectively stimulate production of collagen in your skin.
How To Prepare:
Cut a few pieces of a ripe mango and mash them before mixing with 2 teaspoons of orange juice. Apply the mask all over your face and neck. After 10 minutes, wash it off.
10. Homemade Face Mask With Carrot And Honey
Both carrot and honey are loaded with vitamin C that plays an essential role in boosting collagen production.
How To Prepare:
Grate half a carrot and mix it with a tablespoon of organic honey. Apply the mask all over your face and neck. After 15 minutes, wash it off.