Everyday Habits To Follow To Get Rid Of Foot Corns

There is no right age to predict when you will get foot corns. It's become common for people to search on how to treat foot corns at home. A hectic life is making even school-going children suffer from foot corns. Corns happen in other parts of the body as well, apart from the feet. Then, why do foot corns need special care?
It is because, most of us in the attempt to treat our body miss out on foot care. For the face or hands, you may buy so many essentials, but for the feet - do you even think? Well, it is only when a big round foot corn makes it impossible for you to walk that you all of a sudden start to pamper your feet.
To get rid of foot corns permanently, one-day luxury treatment to your feet won't help. You need to take precautions for foot corns in your everyday life to get relief from the pain.
Take a look at these everyday precautions for footcorns that you need to add to your daily schedule in order to get relieved from the foot corn problem. Read below to know more on how to treat foot corns at home.
Change Your Footwear
One of the primary causes of foot corn is your shoes. Either to save money or for fashion, the hard sole shoes you buy affects your foot, resulting in corns to occur. So, as precautions for foot corns, change your footwear with those that have a soft sole, of the right size and the ones that are comfortable. In case of ladies, heels is a primary cause of foot corn, which should be avoided.
Rest Your Feet
Overstraining of feet due to long walking hours or exercise can lead to the formation of foot corns. So, once you see that there is a corn growing, start pampering your feet as a precaution for foot corn. Rest it on soft surfaces and apply a good corn-relieving cream for a fast relief.
Shop For A New Pair Of Socks
Wearing shoes without socks is one of the main reasons why corns happen. Therefore, start buying new socks such that you wear them every day. Wash your socks regularly and change them when torn or discoloured. Good socks are like gloves to the palm that can add extra protection. This is how to get rid of foot corns.
Take Good Care Of Your Toenails
Dermatologists have confirmed that long toenails can lead to the development of corns. So, it is very important that every week you take a time out and trim your nails. This will also make you feel healthy from inside. If you find it is hard to trim your toenails, try dipping your feet in some hot water first.
Do Not Cut Or Trim Corns
A very common bad habit in case of those suffering from this condition is that they try to crop the foot corn with a knife or blade. Though this may temporarily crop off the top hard skin, internally it deteriorates the corns and therefore the skin. Do not bring your foot corn in contact with any sharp device if you want to avoid further skin infections.
Get Help From A Dermatologist
Corns are often neglected in the initial stage by trying to be cured at home or based on advice from the local medical shop. It is advised that once you discover a corn at any part of the body, simply head to the dermatologist, so that proper medical treatment is provided in order to cure the corn.
Regular Pedicure Is A Must
Whether you are a man or a woman, in case of a foot corn, you have to make pedicure sessions a must include activity in your daily life. While an everyday mini pedicure during bath time is the first way of doing it, the next is, making a weekly or monthly appointment in a good salon and going for a foot spa pedicure. Regular pedicures help to treat foot corns.
Use Foot Care Products Daily
The skin of our feet is very different from the rest of the body and thus, it needs special beauty products to be taken care of. The list of foot beauty care products starts with a pumice stone, foot cream, foot shampoo and much more. Go to a local store and get all kinds of foot care goodies, so that you have healthy happy feet tomorrow.
Change Your Bathing Method
Well, you have to pay attention to your feet during the showers when you discover a foot corn. The method is, after a bath, get half a bucket of lukewarm water, dip your feet in for a while, rub a pumice stone around the corn, pat dry and apply your foot cream. Though this extends your bathing hours, it genuinely leads to corn-free feet.