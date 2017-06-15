Homemade Cleansers For Different Skin Types

When it comes to choosing a cleanser, the biggest question is - will it suit my skin type? The basic four types of skin are - combination, dry, sensitive, and normal. If you want to know more on homemade cleansers for skin, continue reading.

Most people don't even know what exactly their skin type is. While choosing a cleanser, you must always try it on a small patch of your hand. If it doesn't irritate and has no adverse reaction, then it is safe to use.

Most of us aren't concerned whether a particular cleanser suits our skin type or not. But there are cleansers that you should use according to your skin type.

The cleanser might be made for your skin type, but it isn't necessary that it might suit you. This happens when you use a store-bought cleanser. It is best to switch to a homemade cleanser, as it is 100% organic and has no adverse effects on the skin.

Homemade cleanser not only avoids common skin problems such as acne, eczema, but also is gentle on the skin.

Here are 8 amazing and best homemade cleansers according to your skin type, take a look.

For Dry Skin

Curd And Honey Cleanser

Mix together 2 teaspoons of curd and 1 teaspoon of honey. Apply this on your face and massage for 2 minutes. Wash off with cold water.

Heavy Cream And Olive Oil Cleanser

Take 1 teaspoon of each olive oil and heavy cream. Mix and apply it on your face. Keep it for 5 minutes before washing it off. This moisturizes the skin and prevents it from cracking.

For Combination Skin

Tomato Cleanser

Take 2 teaspoons of tomato pulp, 1 teaspoon of milk and lemon juice. Apply it on your face and wash off after 10 minutes. Moisturize soon after.

Milk And Chickpea Cleanser

Mix together 5 teaspoons of chickpea flour, 2 teaspoons of milk, and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice. Prepare a smooth paste and apply it on your face. Wash off after 10 minutes. You can also add half a teaspoon of turmeric powder, as it has anti-inflammatory effects.

For Oily Skin

Honey And Lemon Cleanser

Mix equal quantities of honey and lemon and apply it on your face with a cotton ball. Keep until it dries and wash off after with tap water. It helps balance your skin's pH and also balances the amount of moisture and oil in the skin.

Apple Cider Vinegar Cleanser

Mix together 1 part of apple cider vinegar and 2 parts of water. Take a cotton ball and dab it all over your face. It soothes breakouts, reduces bacteria, and cleans clogged pores. It has a pH of 5.5, which is very close to the pH of the skin. You can also use this as a toner.

For Normal Skin

Yogurt And Banana Cleanser

Mix 2 teaspoons of yogurt and ½ mashed banana pieces into a smooth paste. Apply this on your face and let it dry. Wash off with lukewarm water and moisturize soon after. Since you have a normal skin, you should focus on maintaining it by enriching your skin with vital nutrients such as Vitamin E, A, and protein.

Fuller's Earth Face Pack

Mix Fuller's earth with rose water to make a semi-thick paste. Apply this on your face in an upward direction. Wash off after 10 minutes. Don't let it dry too much, as it will suck the essential oils out of your face. Rinse off with tap water and apply a light moisturizer.

You can prepare all these cleansers and store them in the refrigerator in an airtight container. Make it in quantities that will last for a week or two, as making more will turn it rancid. Use all these daily for best results.