10 Best Homemade Organic Moisturizers For Healthy Skin

No matter which season it is, your skin undergoes a lot of stress. Most of us think that our skin doesn't need a moisturizer during the monsoon, but we actually do. The moisturizer will be lighter than that we use during the winters and summers. Even though the air is humid, you should use a moisturizer.
An ideal moisturizer is the one which doesn't only moisturize the skin but also reduces fine lines and wrinkles. It should also have the ability to fight free radicals on the skin's surface.
Store-bought moisturizers are good, but can be costly. Despite paying a huge amount, they might not even suit your skin. And with the humongous amount of preservatives in them, the only option we are left with are homemade moisturizers. Yes, you can make these in bulk and store them in the refrigerator and also they are 100% organic.
Here are 10 homemade organic moisturizer recipes that you must try making for yourself if healthy skin is what you're looking for.
1. Lavender And Coconut Oil
Mix together ½ a cup of coconut oil and 1 teaspoon of vitamin E oil and add a few drops of lavender essential oil to it. This moisturizer has antimicrobial properties; it reduces scars and also relaxes the muscles.
2. Milk Spray
Pour milk into a spray bottle. You can also add a few drops of rose water. Spray this solution on to your face thrice in a day for a fresh and healthy skin.
3. Aloe Vera Moisturizer
Mix together 1 cup of aloe gel, 1 teaspoon of vitamin E oil, and 2 tablespoons of almond oil. You can also add a few drops of your favourite essential oil but most people avoid it because of its strong smell.
4. Shea Butter
Shea butter in itself is a great moisturizer. It is antimicrobial and has radical scavenging properties. The only issue with it is that even if you apply a little too much, it gives a greasy appearance. Shea butter makes a great makeup base as well.
5. Pear Cream
Take equal amounts of freshly made pear juice and heavy cream. Mix it well and use it as a moisturizer for daily use. Always store it in the refrigerator, as keeping it out can make the heavy cream rancid.
6. Glycerin And Rose Water Moisturizer
Take 2 tablespoons of glycerin and 1 teaspoon of rose water. Mix them well and use it as a moisturizer. It works well for every skin type and shrinks the pores as well.
7. Avocado Face Mask
This face mask is a great homemade organic moisturizer to prepare. Mix 1 avocado pulp with 1 teaspoon of honey, a spoonful of lemon juice, and half a cup of curd. Keep it in the refrigerator for 30 minutes before applying it on your face. For best results, apply it once a week.
8. Green Tea Moisturizer
Make a cup of green tea. Once it cools down, take 2 teaspoons of it and add 2 teaspoons of glycerin and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice. Apply it on your face and let it get absorbed before you apply makeup.
9. Almond Oil Moisturizer
Heat 1 teaspoon of petroleum jelly in a saucepan. Once completely melted, add 2 teaspoons of almond oil and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice to it. This moisturizer helps strike a perfect balance in the amount of oil and moisture in the skin.