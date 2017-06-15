Benefits Of Coffee On The Skin

How many of us wake up and have a cup of coffee first? Well, its caffeine fixation is hard to resist. But what if we say that this wonder ingredient has numerous benefits on the skin too?

Coffee on your skin works like magic and comes with various benefits, eliminating all your beauty woes at once. Read on to know the amazing benefits of coffee on your skin.

Coffee can reduce the puffiness on the skin, brighten it and ultimately reduce fine lines. It does the same to the skin as it does to you. When applied as a face mask, it improves the blood flow, making your skin radiant and well - alive. Caffeine is also scientifically proven to reduce cellulite, by drawing fluid away from the fat cells, dehydrating them. This shrinks their size, resulting in a tightening effect from the outside.

The antioxidant present in coffee, known as flavonoids, is released when coffee is brewed. This antioxidant is known to reverse ageing, thereby reducing the appearance of fine lines, giving you a youthful glow.

Here are a few DIY methods to include coffee in your beauty regimen. Take a look.