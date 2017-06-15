Benefits Of Coffee On The Skin

How many of us wake up and have a cup of coffee first? Well, its caffeine fixation is hard to resist. But what if we say that this wonder ingredient has numerous benefits on the skin too?
Coffee on your skin works like magic and comes with various benefits, eliminating all your beauty woes at once. Read on to know the amazing benefits of coffee on your skin.
Coffee can reduce the puffiness on the skin, brighten it and ultimately reduce fine lines. It does the same to the skin as it does to you. When applied as a face mask, it improves the blood flow, making your skin radiant and well - alive. Caffeine is also scientifically proven to reduce cellulite, by drawing fluid away from the fat cells, dehydrating them. This shrinks their size, resulting in a tightening effect from the outside.
The antioxidant present in coffee, known as flavonoids, is released when coffee is brewed. This antioxidant is known to reverse ageing, thereby reducing the appearance of fine lines, giving you a youthful glow.
Here are a few DIY methods to include coffee in your beauty regimen. Take a look.
Coffee Scrub
This basic coffee scrub will exfoliate your skin, making it super clean and smooth. Coffee will prevent your skin from getting too dry!
Ingredients:
- ½ cup ground coffee
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ¼th cup olive oil
Method:
- Make a fine paste by mixing all of the above ingredients in a bowl and allow it to stand for some time.
- Apply this scrub on your face and massage with circular motions.
- Wash your face after some time and wipe with a soft cloth.
- Use this scrub twice a week to see the desired results.
Coffee And Epsom Salt:
This mixture will not only soothe your tired skin but give a natural glow as well. It will improve the radiance of your skin and protect it from the attack of bacteria and viruses as well.
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon ground coffee
- 1 tablespoon Epsom salt
- Some warm water
Method:
- In a bowl of warm water, mix all the above ingredients.
- Rinse your face with the coffee-Epsom salt mixture.
- Rub the residue coffee-Epsom in the bottom of the bowl and massage it onto your face.
- Wash your face with the remaining solution.
Coffee, Yogurt And Oatmeal Mask:
Coffee and oatmeal are good exfoliants and yogurt will tone the skin.
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon coffee
- 1 tablespoon yogurt
- 1 tablespoon oatmeal
Method:
- Grind all the ingredients together into a fine paste.
- Apply this to the face and neck.
- Let it stay on the skin for 30 minutes.
- Rinse with warm water and pat dry.
Honey And Coffee Mask
This combination will give you amazing results.
Coffee's antioxidant properties and honey's moisturizing properties will give your skin that instant and long-lasting glow.
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon coffee powder
- 1 tablespoon honey
Method:
- Add both the ingredients in a bowl.
- Apply this on the face and massage in circular motions.
- Leave it on for 20 minutes.
- Rinse with clean water and pat dry.
Coffee And Cocoa Face Pack:
This face pack is excellent for achieving a soft skin. It also hydrates the skin, nourishes it deeply and tightens the pores. The aroma of this coffee-cocoa pack will soothe your senses.
Ingredients:
- 2 teaspoons of ground coffee
- 2 teaspoons of cocoa powder
- 3 teaspoons of milk
- 1 teaspoon of honey
Method:
- Mix all the above-mentioned ingredients in a bowl.
- Apply this paste onto the skin.
- Keep it on for half an hour.
- The result will be a soft glowing skin.
- So, do try these remedies if you want to give your skin a high-end salon-like glow, without actually going to one!