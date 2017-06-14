Almond Benefits On Skin & Different Face Masks To Try

From adding taste to the food to adding colour to your desserts, almonds are widely used in cooking. They are also used as an alternative to milk, as they are extremely healthy for your body.
Almond is the most nourishing dry fruit available in the market, which can not only benefit your body but also your skin and hair.
Using almond (badam) face pack is one among the traditional remedies that can help to keep your skin glowing and fresh. Using almond on your face can reduce the signs of ageing and also promote a nourished and supple skin.
So, here we mention to you the skin benefits of almonds and the different face masks to try with almonds, which you can make at the comfort of your home.
1. Natural Moisturiser
Almond contains a lot of fatty acids that can help to moisturize your skin and hydrate it sufficiently. Using almond on skin works as a natural skin moisturizer, which keeps your skin hydrated and soft.
2. Prevents Signs Of Ageing
Almond contains a lot of vitamin E and antioxidants that help to fight against free radicals which can damage your skin. Using almonds on the skin can help to prevent an appearance of fine lines and wrinkles on the face.
Make a paste of almonds and add one spoon of turmeric, and one spoon of rose water to it. Spread this mixture on the face and allow it to dry. Wash off with cold water later.
3. Protects Your Skin From Sun Damage
Due to vitamin E present in almonds, these can help to protect your skin from sun damage and also help to keep your skin healthy.
Take some almonds and soak them in milk. Make a paste of it. Now, add two spoons of glycerine to it and spread this mixture on the face. Allow it to dry and wash off with cold water. Using this face mask can help to protect your skin from sun damage and also prevent skin tanning.
4. Treats Under-eye Circles
Almond is rich in proteins and vitamins, which help to treat the under-eye circles and also promote a healthy skin. Almonds contain good fats that can help to treat under-eye dark circles and puffy eyes.
Take one spoon of almond paste and add one spoon of almond oil to it. Mix together and massage this on your skin. Concentrate more on the under-eye area and wash off with cold water after some time.
5. Improves Skin Tone
Almond can help to restore the lost glow on the face and also improve your skin tone. Using almond can help to accelerate the formation of skin cells, thus promoting a glowing, healthy and supple skin.
In order to improve your skin tone, take two spoons of almond paste, add one spoon of baking soda and one spoon of coffee. Mix together and apply this mixture on the face. Wash off with cold water later.
6. Treats Skin Inflammation
Using almonds on the face can help to treat skin irritation and skin inflammation easily. Be it rashes or redness on the skin, using almonds can help to keep your skin healthy and firm.
In order to make an almond face mask to treat skin inflammation, take 2-3 spoons of almond paste and add one spoon of lemon and one spoon of yogurt to it. Mix together and apply this on your face. Allow the mask to dry and wash off with cold water.
7. Exfoliates Your Skin
Almond can help to exfoliate your skin, thus promoting healthy, glowing and supple skin.
In order to make your own almond mask at home, take two spoons of almond paste, add one spoon of lemon, one spoon of honey and one spoon of baking soda. Mix together and apply on the face. Massage for 15 minutes and wash off with cold water.
8. Treats Extremely Dry Skin Condition
Due to vitamin E and biotin present in almond, it can help to keep your skin supple and healthy. Due to good fatty acids and biotin present in almond, it can help to treat extremely dry and irritated skin.
Take two spoons of almond paste and add two spoons of pumpkin paste. Mix together and spread this mixture on the face. Wash off after it dries.