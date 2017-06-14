Almond Benefits On Skin & Different Face Masks To Try

From adding taste to the food to adding colour to your desserts, almonds are widely used in cooking. They are also used as an alternative to milk, as they are extremely healthy for your body.

Almond is the most nourishing dry fruit available in the market, which can not only benefit your body but also your skin and hair.

Using almond (badam) face pack is one among the traditional remedies that can help to keep your skin glowing and fresh. Using almond on your face can reduce the signs of ageing and also promote a nourished and supple skin.

So, here we mention to you the skin benefits of almonds and the different face masks to try with almonds, which you can make at the comfort of your home.