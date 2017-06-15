How To Make Your Eyeliner Or Kohl Last Longer

To be true, I have been using an eyeliner, Kohl or Kajal for more than 10 years now and still fail to make the eyeliner last long. Finding the appropriate eyeliner and making it last long is quite difficult.

Each one of us loves wearing an eyeliner; but the only thing that we all hate is when the eyeliner starts smudging or spreading. Spreading or smudging of your liner is because your body produces a lot of sweat, which leads to its melting.

So, if you want to make your eyeliner or kohl last longer, here are mentioned a few tested tricks that you must try.