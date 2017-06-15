10+ Hairstyle Ideas For Indian Brides

Every girl thinks, dreams and plans so much for her wedding day with one expectation - to look the best. From jewellery, costume, accessories, makeup - it is very natural to go picky. In this planning for the best look on the wedding day, a common concern among Indian brides is their hairstyle. This is because, in India, there are many hairstyles for Indian brides and several factors determine which one they finally opt for.
Considering the wedding attire, the shape of the face, the traditional rules, the length of the hair and consent from family and the hair stylist - an Indian bride can pick her hairstyle for the D-day. Therefore, picking the right hairdo for Indian brides takes time and requires research.
So, if you are soon going to be a bride who is very confused among the many hairstyles for Indian brides, then here is a list of the most traditional yet trending hairdos that you can consider. Do not pick a hairstyle just because you like it. Go for a hairstyle that suits you and matches with your overall look on the wedding day. It is highly recommended to make prior trials and discussions with your stylist, so that on the D-day you are at your best.
A Big Round Bun
The most common hairstyle for Indian brides is a big round bun right at the centre decorated with flowers and other hair accessories. Doing the bun is safe for your hair and buns remain good for long hours. Once a good hair bun is made, the bride can remain calm about her hairdo for the next half of the day. Some brides cover their hair bun with a veil, which looks good too.
A Decorative Plait
Very common in South India, doing a plait on the wedding day is an ideal pick if you are planning to drape a saree. Hair extensions can be used for short hair brides to make long plaits. The plaits can be decked with flowers or other hair accessories. Plait is a common hairstyle for Indian brides and can be done by aunts and relatives than going to the salon.
A Side See-Through Bun
If you are going for a hair bun on your wedding day, how about putting it by the side, such that it is visible to people in front of you? Side buns can also be decorated. However, ensure that the bun is a little low, so that it does pop out from behind your ears. Whether to place the side bun on the right or left is on you; but ensure that the bun is rightly placed.
A Retro Hair Puff
Another bridal hairstyle that became popular after the 80s is a retro hair puff on top. The retro puff can have a bun or open hair at the back. The retro hair puff hairstyle goes well for short Indian brides, as it adds to their height. When the stylist does your hair puff, request them to tighten the puff such that it does not mess up anytime amidst your wedding rituals.
A Tendril Hairdo
Let your hairdo do all the talk in the wedding by going for a tendril hairdo. The tendril is tough to do and you would require an expert hair stylist for this. When doing a tendril hairdo, avoid the veil, so that it is clearly visible. Accessorizing a tendril hairdo with maangtika or side maangtika makes it perfect.
A Low Bun With Locks
Excuse the boring bun, by making it a low one with some locks out in the front. A low bun can be experimented with central or side parting, depending on the shape of the face of the bride. Tall Indian brides should go for low buns to look compatible with their beloved husbands.
A Stylist Side Fishtail Plait
Now, if the usual plait is boring for you, how about cheesing it up into a fishtail plait and placing it by the side? Adding some pearl balls or flower emblems on the fishtail plait will add to your look. Fishtail plaits look great, especially if the bride is going for a lehenga. This can also be done during other wedding ceremonies like engagement or sangeet, other than the D-day.
A Pretty Ponytail
Indian brides with healthy hair can flaunt it by doing a ponytail. Go to the salon and go for a good blow dry session such that your ponytail is bounced and well shaped during the wedding hours. When going for ponytail, it is suggested to use some hairspray in order to preserve the look for long hours.
A Half Open Hair Updo
Among hairdo of Indian brides, the half open one has been happening for generations now; but has its own glamour. When doing the half open hairdo, ensure the back is lengthy enough and is well arranged. Add some flowers or hair accessories on your half open hair to make it look gorgeous.
Blow-dried Curls With Open Hair
How about keeping your hair completely open with some blow-dried neatly done curls? Doing this even if you use a veil will help make the curls be visible. Use ample bobby pins to keep your curly hair well maintained, so that it does not become messy during the wedding rituals.
Open Straight Hair With Accessories
If you want to spend the least time in doing your hair on the wedding day, then simply let your hair be. Wash it clean, dry it and then comb it in such a way that it is shiny and looks healthy. Little embellishments over the open hair matching with other ornaments will make any Indian bride look complete.