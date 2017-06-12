Effective DIY Packs To Detox Scalp And Hair

A majority of women these days are plagued with hair-related woes such as itchy scalp, hair loss, thinning hair, etc. These are all signs of damaged and unhealthy locks.
Fortunately, there are ways to ensure that your locks stay healthy and problem free. Maintaining a proper lifestyle, staying away from harsh hair care products and, most importantly, detoxifying your scalp and hair are some essential things you must follow.
Detoxification of the scalp and hair is an essential hair care practice that should be a part of your weekly beauty routine.
In case you're wondering about the best way to detoxify your scalp and hair, then we've got you covered. As today at Boldsky, we are letting you know about easy-to-make DIY hair packs that can effectively remove toxins, impurities and dirt from your scalp and locks.
The ingredients used to whip up the following DIY hair packs are all replete with powerful antioxidants and antiseptic properties that can banish harmful toxins from your hair and scalp.
So, try the following DIY packs to help your locks and scalp get healthy and dirt free.
1. DIY Pack With Cucumber And Lemon Juice
Both, cucumber and lemon juice, combined together help remove toxins from your scalp. Mix 2 tablespoons of grated cucumber with 3 tablespoons of lemon juice. Gently apply it onto your scalp and tresses. Wash off after an hour with your regular shampoo and conditioner.
2. DIY Pack With Coconut Oil And Tomato Pulp
The antioxidants present in both the ingredients can help detoxify your scalp and locks. Mix 2 tablespoons of coconut oil with 1 tablespoon of tomato pulp. Gently apply the DIY pack onto your scalp and hair. Keep it on for 45 minutes before washing it off with tepid water.
3. DIY Pack With Bentonite Clay And Aloe Vera Gel
Bentonite clay and aloe vera gel are replete with exfoliating agents that can help remove impurities from your scalp and locks. Take a teaspoon of bentonite clay and mix it with 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel. Thoroughly apply it all over your scalp and hair. Allow it to stay there for at least half an hour before cleansing with tepid water.
4. DIY Pack With Apple Cider Vinegar And Honey
The astringent properties of apple cider vinegar and the antiseptic properties of honey combined together can remove all kinds of impurities from your hair and scalp. Mix a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar with 2 tablespoons of honey. Gently apply it all over your scalp and locks. Let it dry for a good one hour before cleaning it with your regular shampoo.
5. DIY Pack With Coconut Milk And Vitamin E Oil
Both the ingredients are packed with compounds that can detoxify your scalp and remove impurities from your locks. Take 2 tablespoons of coconut milk and mix it with the oil taken from 3 vitamin E capsules. Then gently apply it all over your head. Allow the pack to dry for a good one hour before rinsing it off thoroughly with lukewarm water.
6. DIY Pack With Cinnamon and Baking Powder
Combination of cinnamon and baking powder can treat damaged hair and detoxify the scalp. Take a teaspoon of cinnamon powder and mix it with half a teaspoon of baking powder and 2 tablespoons of rose water. Apply this DIY pack and keep it on for an hour or so prior to washing it off with tepid water.