DIY Hacks To Grow Super Long Hair Using Almond Oil

Hair is a woman's important accessory and all women love to experiment with different hairstyles according to what is trending on the internet. Some like colouring their hair or trying out different haircuts.

While some of these changes to the hair can be reversible, others may not be. The pixie cut your colleague or friend got may not suit your personality. If you have ever made a mistake of following the short hair trend blindly and are already feeling like it was all a big mistake, do not worry.

This article will tell you how to get back your long tresses in no time using a wonder ingredient - Almond oil.

Almond oil contains all kinds of healthy ingredients for the hair like omega-3 fatty acids, phospholipids, vitamin E and magnesium. Using almond oil nourishes and strengthens your hair, and is optimal for treating hair loss and damaged hair. A few drops go a long way to add silkiness and shine; and this helps nourish the scalp. Using pure almond oil is important.

So, here are a few DIY recipes using almond oil to grow super long hair, and that to quickly! Take a look.

Simple Almond Oil Treatment

This simple treatment using only almond oil is super-effective. Make sure to follow all the steps properly.

Ingredients:

- Almond oil

- Shower cap

- A wide toothed comb

Method:

Wet your hair and remove all the tangles before proceeding. Almond oil absorbs better if the hair is wet.

Gently massage the oil onto your scalp and massage your scalp. This will improve the blood circulation to your scalp and help in the growth of hair.

Comb your hair again to ensure an even distribution of oil on the scalp and roots.

Cover with a shower cap and let the hair absorb the oil for an hour.

Shampoo your hair after an hour. Your hair will already feel soft and silky.

Do this at least once a week to foster new hair growth.

Tea Tree And Almond Oil Treatment

Tea tree oil improves the circulation of blood, which helps to flush out toxins and stimulate dormant hair follicles. The antiseptic, antifungal, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of tea tree oil ensure that your hair stays clean and healthy. The improved scalp health makes the follicles more receptive to nutrition and the unclogged pores help promote unhindered hair growth.

Ingredients:

- 2 tablespoons of almond oil

- 10 drops of tea tree oil

- Hot towel

Method:

Mix all the above-mentioned ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture onto the lengths of the hair and scalp.

Wrap the hair with a hot towel and leave it on for one hour.

Use a mild shampoo to wash your hair.

Follow this procedure regularly once a week for best results.

Almond Oil And Egg Mask

Eggs have a host of components which are extremely important for healthy hair growth. They are high in protein, vitamins, essential fatty acids and antioxidants to treat various hair problems.

Ingredients:

- 1 egg white

- 1 tablespoon of almond oil

Method:

Take the egg white and almond oil in a bowl.

Beat the ingredients to give them a cream-like consistency.

Apply to the entire scalp and hair.

Keep it for about 15-20 minutes.

Rinse with cold water and a mild shampoo.

Apart from these treatments, ensure that your diet is balanced and you are getting a perfect dose of all the essential nutrients on a daily basis.

Also, you need to follow a protein-rich diet pattern, which will promote healthy hair growth. Intake of vitamin supplements also help. Be religious in these above-mentioned methods and you will have long and beautiful tresses in no time!