10 Tried And Tested Ways For A Good Hair Day At Work

Right before going to work, each woman has a tough time in picking the right set of clothes, followed by matching the footwear, lip colour and so on. The aim is to look good at work and be the best. In this entire attempt to look good at work, one of the key roles is played by the hair, which definitely does not act upon a woman's expectations.
Either frizzy or oily - finally it ends up like a bird's nest on top of the head. Panicky women immediately opt for a hair wash followed by applying so many hair care products, combing it, brushing it, plaiting it, tying it - but the end result again does not change.
Ideally, the to-dos for a good hair day at work are long spanned and cannot happen in the wink of an eye. Regular good hair care regimen is very important to get a decent look at work.
So, if you also belong to the brigade of women who get pre-work attacks thinking what to do with the hair, here are tried-and-tested remedies that you can opt for. These hair care hacks, in the long run, benefit your hair and promise a healthy shiny look.
Picking The Right Pillow Case
You cannot have a marvellous hairdo right after waking up in the morning. The process of hair care starts the night before, where you should pick the right pillow case. When you sleep, your hair spends a lot of time in direct contact with the pillow case and therefore, going for a satin one has pros. Satin pillow cases help to get rid of the frizzy hair and do not allow for the tangles to occur, which you usually fight with before heading to work.
Wash Your Hair At The Right Time
The common habit is washing you hair right before leaving for work. This makes the hairdo session longer. How about doing your hair wash a night before, giving it ample time to get dry all night, eh? Then, next morning, apply some hair gel and use your brush or comb to give your hair a good shape. Last-minute hair washes make the hair turn fussier and messier before going to office.
Switch Your Partings
Do you spend the first two minutes of your hairdo session wondering which hairstyle to go for? Well, to look different every day, one simple tip is - change your partings. Same partings make you look the same every day and also lead to hair loss at particular regions of the scalp. So, keep flipping your partings and playing with it for a new look and good hair.
Additions To Your Hair Care Products
A woman's hair care products start with a shampoo, followed by hair oil and conditioner. How about adding some more great hair products to the list and making yourself look out of the box? In your new collection, do buy a dry shampoo, hair volumizer mousse, and a hair serum. These new set of hair care products will gift you good hair prior to work, faster, and also, make your hair firm from the roots.
Protect Your Hair From The Heat
Exactly how the scorching heat of the sun is bad for your skin, so it is for your hair. So when out on the road that to during the daytime, ensure to wrap your hair with a scarf such that the sun rays cannot directly affect your hair. Even during rains, do take an umbrella or raincoat such that the rain water does not touch your hair. Protecting your hair from all these natural extremities is important in order to look good during the office hours, every day.
Carry All Hair Accessories
No woman's hair behaves exactly how she wants it to. The end result is a tidy hairdo when women walk into the office and by the end of the day, hair becomes a clumsy affair. Resolve this by carrying some hair accessories to work. Your comb, brush, some hair bands and bobby pins won't take much space in your handbag and during office, you can walk to the washroom and use these to quickly redo your hair.
Switch Your Hairstyles
Doing the same boring ponytail or plait look to work might make you look mundane. So, try changing your hairstyles at quick intervals. With internet on your phone, just browse for some quick hairdo methods and keep experimenting with these. A new look to office every day will surely make you count among the fashionable.
Replace Your Towel
Frizzy dangling hair makes it tough and really irritating before going to office. While struggling with it, have you ever tried to think why it happens to your hair? Well, simply because your towel is not really soothing for your hair texture. Replace your towel with an old t-shirt and very smoothly pat your hair in a downstroke direction. In a few days, you will see your hair time before work has reduced and your hair fall is also in control.
Take Care Of Your Diet
To bring in a real change in your hair look, your immediate concern should be your diet. Food habits directly impact the look and health of the hair. Your hair needs nutrition supply like any other body part does. Spinach, yogurt, salmon, cinnamon, oatmeal, guavas, eggs, lentils and more are counted to be extra-beneficial for your hair. Do not miss out on drinking enough water all through the day. Adding these every day to your diet is going to help give you extremely excellent hair days.
A Strict No To Hot Water
When it comes to your hair wash, just limit to cold water alone. After a tiring day at work, a hot water bath is good and rejuvenating; but in case of hair, rinsing with cold water is highly recommended. Even in case of your shampoo days, do not make a choice between hot and cold water. Hot water damges hair quality, while cold water adds to the beneficial list.