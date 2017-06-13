How To Shop Beauty Products Online Like A Pro

Walk into a beauty store and you can find many trained salesmen there to help you in making the right purchase. So, why do online shopping of beauty products, you ask? Well, at stores, the beauty products are priced exorbitant and there is hardly any discount available.
Hence, the current trend is to buy beauty requisites online, where good discounts and offers allow you more goodies in a lesser cost. Again, there is a strong percentage of online shoppers who complain about their purchasing decision of beauty products online as a terrible experience.
If that makes you confused whether to shop for beauty products online or not, then here is the solution. There are certain smart ways by which you can benefit the most by going in for beauty shopping online and enjoy every bit of it.
If you do random shopping of beauty products online, the outcome will most certainly be pathetic.
So, simply learn the smart tricks listed below and these will surely make your shopping of beauty products online a good decision.
Product Reviews And Ratings
To check the right quality of a beauty product online, do not get happy with the colourful pictures or product description. Go to the reviews and rating's section where other buyers like you will give unbiased views about the same product and you will have a better understanding. This method not only applies to beauty products but for all goods and services that you plan to buy/opt for online.
Physical Check Of The Product
Over the screen of your laptop or mobile phone, how will you understand if a foundation suits your skin tone or a lipstick is matching with your newly purchased dress? The remedy here is, walk into good make-up stores and select your product with the help from the sales executives there. Keep an eagle eye on the code or name of the product you finalize on. Come home, put your observations on the internet and buy the same at the best deals and offers. It's that simple!
Cross-check Product Size And Quantity
Do not get bowled over by the huge discounts that websites put up. Those are all marketing techniques that usually come with asterisk marks. As they lower price of products may be, they cut on the size or quantity also. So before placing your order, keep calm and review it more than once, to ensure you make the best purchase.
Go By Brand Names Or Tags
Websites have enormous volumes and collection of beauty products and it is only normal for you to get confused. Here, going by the brand name or products that you have already used is safer. If you opt for fancy names or packagings - the product on arrival or usage might not reach up to your expectations. So, the brand game really works when it comes to buying beauty products online.
Request For Samples Or Testers
To make shopping experience hassle free for online buyers, websites now send samples or testers. Upon liking, buyers can make payment and keep the product. This facility is also available in case of online purchase of beauty products. So, how about ordering the samples first, trying them on yourself and then buying the same?
Be Picky About The Online Portal You Choose
Well, websites are innumerable and so are your opinions in case of beauty product shopping on the internet. In that case, it is safer to go for websites that are big names or the ones you have already purchased from. As first-time buyers, you can go as per Google ranking of the website or ask your friends. In case of small websites, there is uncertainty about the product and also, monetary frauds might happen during electronic payment. Be wise enough to pick the right website to do your beauty shopping.
Go Safe By Doing Repeated Purchase
Pick your own set of brands and their related products, then it becomes safer for you to buy the same online. When you are sure about the product you order, the scope of poor online shopping experience reduces.
Do Keep In Mind The Return Policies
You might be careful in placing your order online; however, mistakes may happen and you may not like what gets delivered. In that case, you would want to return back the products. Now, all websites have strict return policies. For example, some might not accept back the products once you open the seal of the shampoo or lotion you ordered. Hence, try reading the return policies of a website before you place the order, in order to be safe till the end.
Browse All Probable Options
Shopping on the internet is no different than the offline version of it. There are so many sellers offering the same product at different prices. As customers, we aim to buy the best product at the least price. Therefore, before making the payment, try to check the offers and product options on all websites; and whichever you feel is the best, just hit the 'place order' button.
Opt For Newsletters
It is true that online shopping of beauty products facilitates lots of discounts. It is also true that this discount can be really giant in your case if you opt for the newsletter facility of your favourite website. On opting for the newsletter, you will receive regular e-mails and updates regarding the latest discounts the website is offering, and you can make your purchases likewise.
Learn Your Requirements And Needs
Suppose you are looking for a scrubber and while searching that online, you might have reached to a hair conditioner. Do not end up buying the conditioner instead of the scrubber. After all, phones and computers are machines which will do exactly what you want. So, ensure that you hit the right buttons and tabs during the entire shopping time, for the right experience.
Note Delivery Details
Now, suppose your blackheads are really growing gross and you need a scrubber urgently. You place an order and as the website delays the delivery, you complain about it. But during 'checkout', websites usually mention how long they will take for normal delivery and charge extra for express delivery. So, how about spending sometime in reading all these relevant details before placing the order? Reading thoroughly and then placing the order will ensure that you end up being a happy customer and shop right.