Facial Yoga For A Natural Facelift

While working out to lose weight and tone our muscles, we tend to focus so much on our bodies that we actually forget the 52 facial muscles that are as important as any other. How to perform facial yoga? To know more on this, continue reading.
A well-sculpted, lean face with a perfect jaw line has always been and will always be in vogue. Even though everyone desires to have a taut structure naturally, yet very few are aware of the fact that a botox or facelift surgery is not the only way to get that perfectly shaped face. Facial yoga is one such natural way to sculpt those muscles.
Benefits of doing facial yoga are plenty. Facial yoga is a great way to get rid of those chubby cheeks and double chin and get a sleek look. The process might not deliver you results as quickly as going under the knife does, but it is natural, safe, long lasting and of course, pocket friendly.
Here is how to perform facial yoga with some of the best facial yoga exercises that will prove to be very helpful and beneficial when performed every day.
Chin Lifts
If you need to get rid of that double chin, then this is the best way to go for. Stand or sit in a comfortable position with your spine straight.
While inhaling move your head up towards the ceiling. Tighten your lips as if you're trying to kiss while looking up at the ceiling. Feel the stretch in your jaw, throat and neck. Repeat this 10 times, for three times a day.
Fish Face:
To get rid of those chubby cheeks, you need to practice this exercise at least 10 times daily. While sucking your lips and cheeks in, you need to try to smile and hold the posture for a few seconds. Do this regularly for a toned face.
Lip Pull:
Keeping your spine erect and head straight while sitting or standing, push your lower jaw in the outward direction as much as possible.
Feel the stretch in your jaw and chin, hold the posture for about 3 breaths and then let go. Repeat 10 times. This exercise will help you in getting high cheek bones and a great jaw line.
Neck Rolls:
Another great way to get rid of a double chin is neck rolls. Sit comfortably and keep your spine and head straight. While exhaling, you need to bend your head towards the right side and rotate it in a clockwise direction.
This has to be repeated in an anti-clockwise direction as well. Do it 10 times on each side and have a younger-looking neck.
Simha Mudra
One of the best yoga asanas for the face - Simha mudra - helps by working on all the facial muscles. Kneel down, preferably in Vajr asana, with your hands resting on your thighs.
Drop down your jaw ad stick your tongue out as much as you can, keep your eyes wide open and try to replicate the sound of a lion's roar. Hold for a few seconds and then relax. Repeat this entire process for 10 times. That is how easy it is to perform facial yoga.