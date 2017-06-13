DIY Tips To Remove Sun Tan Instantly

Most of them love the sun, but not its effect on our skin. The holiday season might just be over for many and the most popular holiday destinations are the beaches.

The sun, the sand and the beaches of India are a favourite among children and grown-ups alike and the outcome of all this fun and frolic in the sun is skin tan. However, there are certain tips to treat sun tan instantly.

Sun can play a major havoc to your skin. Direct exposure to the UV rays can penetrate the skin cells and damage their RNA and DNA and this kind of DNA damage can lead to skin cancer.

To protect your body from this, the skin secretes Melanin to reduce the UV penetration, which in turn tans the skin. However, by using some of the tips to remove sun tan instantly, the darkening effect can be reduced.

Skin when tanned, looks darker, dry and freckled. Using readily available sun tan removers may not work that effectively. But there are a number of natural remedies, which will reduce your sun tan considerably. These remedies to get rid of sun tan can work wonders on the state of your skin.

Here are the DIY remedies and tips to treat sun tan instantly.

Lemon And Honey:

Lemon and honey are known to be tan's worst enemies. Lemon will brighten the skin and honey will moisturize it.

Ingredients:

- 2 tablespoons of honey

- 2 tablespoons of lemon juice

Method:

Mix equal quantities of lemon and honey and apply it to the affected area.

Leave the mixture on for 20 minutes.

Wash the area using a mild soap.

Use this daily to effectively remove sun tan.

Sandalwood Turmeric Pack:

These two ingredients will instantly soothe your skin and lighten it.

Ingredients:

- 1 tablespoon of sandalwood powder

- 1 tablespoon of pure turmeric powder

- Rose water

Method:

Mix all the above-mentioned ingredients and make a paste of them with rose water.

Apply this paste on your face and leave it for half an hour.

Wash it off with cold water.

Tomato Juice And Yogurt Pack:

Citrus fruits contain ascorbic acid which has high antioxidant properties that help fade the tan and yogurt contains lactic acid that lightens the tan.

Ingredients:

- 2 tablespoons of tomato juice

- 2 tablespoons of fresh yogurt

Method:

Mix both the ingredients and apply the mixture onto the affected area.

Leave it on for thirty minutes and rinse with clean water.

Orange Juice:

Orange juice is really tasty and when I heard that it is an effective remedy for sun tan, I instantly tried it to see if it works. It was magic on my skin. Apparently, it contains natural alpha-hydroxy acids which are useful in eliminating a sun tan.

Ingredients:

- Freshly squeezed orange juice

Method:

Wash the affected area with a mild soap and massage the freshly squeezed juice onto the face until it is completely absorbed.

Wash the area after 10 minutes and repeat regularly.

Milk Powder, Honey And Almond Oil Treatment:

All these ingredients will help repair your skin and remove the tan effectively.

Ingredients:

- 1 tablespoon of milk powder

- Few drops of freshly squeezed lemon juice

- 1 teaspoon of almond oil

- 1 teaspoon of honey

Method:

Mix the almond oil, milk powder and honey with lemon juice.

Apply on the tanned area and leave on for twenty minutes.

Wash off to reveal brighter skin instantly.

It is very important to protect your skin using the right kind of sunscreen. Always apply sunscreen religiously to your face and body to avoid tanning and premature ageing of the skin. Remember to use the sunscreen 20 minutes prior to stepping out, to give your skin an ample amount of time to absorb it.

Glowing skin always looks great. So, use the above-mentioned remedies to reveal your natural healthy looking skin and keep your friends wondering as to why you never got a tan from your beach holiday!